Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 101553 contracts in the data reported through June 17, 2025, its highest level in almost nine months. This was a weekly addition of 8528 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News