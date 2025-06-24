Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, KRBL Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2025.

JM Financial Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, KRBL Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2025.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd soared 18.01% to Rs 199.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29643 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd spiked 9.01% to Rs 151.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.68 lakh shares in the past one month. Man Infraconstruction Ltd surged 7.68% to Rs 173.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67041 shares in the past one month. KRBL Ltd spurt 7.67% to Rs 358.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43629 shares in the past one month.