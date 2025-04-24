Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.26% to Rs 119.53 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.26% to Rs 119.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 134.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.78% to Rs 381.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

119.53153.75381.30458.184.638.27-17.36-1.29-4.088.08-97.27-25.49-15.66-0.93-140.99-61.75-16.09-0.97-134.75-46.93

