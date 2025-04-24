Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.26% to Rs 119.53 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.26% to Rs 119.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 134.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.78% to Rs 381.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales119.53153.75 -22 381.30458.18 -17 OPM %4.638.27 --17.36-1.29 - PBDT-4.088.08 PL -97.27-25.49 -282 PBT-15.66-0.93 -1584 -140.99-61.75 -128 NP-16.09-0.97 -1559 -134.75-46.93 -187

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indices set for positive start on global tailwinds

Stock Alert: Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Consumer Products, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance

Biocon's board OKs to raise Rs 4,500-cr

Tata Consumer Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 407 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 8.25/sh

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story