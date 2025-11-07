Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 1197.21 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 13.59% to Rs 110.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 1197.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1086.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1197.211086.4419.7019.99233.33220.92167.21158.65110.0096.84

