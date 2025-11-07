Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 1190.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 541.72 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 1190.98% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 541.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.541.72440.477.733.6834.009.9422.571.8615.751.22

