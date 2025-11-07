Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 72.09% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 486.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1149.00486.8820.3616.69204.09113.34191.91107.01142.9783.08

