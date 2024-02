Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 3710.61 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 28.57% to Rs 179.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 139.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 3710.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3192.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3710.613192.1414.9814.06465.00370.95233.46173.44179.21139.39

