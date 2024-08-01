Aster DM Healthcare jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 81% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Aster DM Healthcare rallied 5.04% to Rs 364.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 81.29% to Rs 81 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 44.68 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.1% YoY to Rs 1001.87 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations jumped 19.1% YoY to Rs 1001.87 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax surged to Rs 119.99 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 51 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 177 crore in Q1 FY25, up 39% as compared with Rs 128 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.7% in Q1 FY25 as against 15.3% in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, revenue from hospitals declined 46.53% YoY to Rs 1004.14 crore, revenue from clinics tumbled 94.97% YoY to Rs 30.36 crore.

Karnataka & Maharashtra cluster revenue grew by 38% YoY and operating EBITDA grew by 55% YoY.

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, With the successful segregation of our GCC business, we are now a pure-play India entity, as we embark on a new journey FY25 onwards. In Q1 FY25, our India business achieved 20% YoY growth delivering the highest ever revenue performance of INR 1,002 crores, aided by an increase in bed capacity and growth in ARPOB. The Operating EBITDA grew by 39% YoY to INR 177 crores and net profits (post NCI) grew by 80% YoY to INR 74 crores in Q1 FY25.

Aster CMI Hospital became the first hospital in South India to receive NABH Digital Platinum Accreditation. As we progress, we are on track to reach 6,500+ beds by FY27, further strengthening our position as a leader in the healthcare sector.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.

