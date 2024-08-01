Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,458 cr

Bank of Baroda reported 9.53% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,458.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,070.07 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income increased 7.49% YoY to Rs 32,115.95 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income increased 7.49% YoY to Rs 32,115.95 crore in Q1 FY25. Net interest income (NII) rose 5.5% to Rs 11,600 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 10,997 crore in Q1 FY24. Global Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.18% in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As on 30 June 2024, total deposit stood at Rs 13,06,994 crore, up 8.9% as compared with Rs 11,99,908 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 11,05,460 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 10,50,306 crore as on 30 June 2023. International deposits was at Rs 2,01,534 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 1,49,602 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 6% YoY and stood at Rs 4,49,019 crore as of 30 th June 2024. Domestic advances increased 8.5% to Rs 8,81,785 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,12,626 crore in Q1 FY24.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) reduced by 11.4% YoY to Rs 30,873 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 34,832.16 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.88% in Q1FY25 from 3.51% in Q1FY24. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.69% as on 30 June 2024 as against with Rs 0.78% as on 30 June 2023.

The provision coverage ratio of the Bank stood at 93.32% including TWO and 76.58% excluding TWO in Q1 FY25.

Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.82% in Jun 2024. Tier-I stood at 14.65% (CET-1 at 13.08%, AT1 at 1.57%) and Tier-II stood at 2.17% as of June 2024.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of approx. 138% as on 30th June 2024.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,266 branches and 10,419 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 84 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 30 June 2024, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

The counter rose 0.57% to Rs 255.30 on the BSE.

