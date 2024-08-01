Coal India rallies as Q1 PAT rises to Rs 10,959 cr; coal supplies at 198.5 MT

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Coal India gained 2.70% to Rs 536.25 after the coal major reported 4.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,959.47 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 10,528.03 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 1.59% to Rs 36,464.61 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 35,893.21 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in June 2024 quarter stood at Rs 14,147.21 crore, up by 5.69% from Rs 13,385.19 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

During the quarter, consolidated coal production (raw coal) increased 8% to 189.29 million tonnes (MT) as against 175.48 MT posted in Q1 FY24.

Further, offtake (raw coal) increased by 6% year on year (YoY) to 198.50 MT in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 63.13% stake in the company.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

