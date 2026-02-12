Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 1.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 260.25 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 1.31% to Rs 46.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 260.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 258.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales260.25258.54 1 OPM %31.7129.47 -PBDT77.6271.09 9 PBT66.2661.56 8 NP46.8147.43 -1
