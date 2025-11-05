FDC consolidated net profit declines 60.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.94% to Rs 473.03 crore

Net profit of FDC declined 60.62% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 473.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 513.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.473.03513.857.1513.6553.29103.7938.0990.0028.3772.04

