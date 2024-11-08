Astral records strong Q2 numbers

Astral reported consolidated net profit of Rs 554.58 crore in Q2 FY25, zoomed 232.24% as against Rs 166.92 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,826.12 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up 27.41% as against Rs 1,433.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax increased 67.19% to Rs 388.21 crore posted in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 232.19 crore posted in the same period last year. The firm reported expectional items of Rs 307.36 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

During the quarter, the Earnings Before Depreciation, Interest, Taxes, and Amortization (EBDITA) was at Rs 218.90 crore, down 6.25% as against Rs 233.50 crore in Q2 FY24. EBDITA margin reduced 16% in Q2 FY25 as against 17.1% in Q2 FY24.

The plumbing business reported revenue from operation of Rs 966.40 crore in Q2 FY25, down 1.4% YoY and up 20.6% QoQ. The paints and adhesives business reported revenue from operation of Rs 404 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.6% YoY.

On half year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 106.22% to Rs 8,029.7 crore on 16.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 33,764 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Astral is engaged in manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings.

Shares of Astral fell 0.92% to close at Rs 1,789.60 on Thursday, 7 November 2024.

