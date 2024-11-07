Vipul reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.17% to Rs 15.70 crore

Net profit of Vipul reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 110.17% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.707.4730.45-43.111.84-7.451.14-8.171.14-17.08

