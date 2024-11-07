Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 402.15% to Rs 14.01 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Management Services rose 4.78% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 402.15% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.012.79 402 OPM %29.5582.80 -PBDT4.152.31 80 PBT4.142.30 80 NP2.412.30 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News