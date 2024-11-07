Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 402.15% to Rs 14.01 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services rose 4.78% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 402.15% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.012.7929.5582.804.152.314.142.302.412.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News