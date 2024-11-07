Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 402.15% to Rs 14.01 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services rose 4.78% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 402.15% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.012.79 402 OPM %29.5582.80 -PBDT4.152.31 80 PBT4.142.30 80 NP2.412.30 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Naidu warns of strict action against social media abuses, supports women's dignity online

BS BFSI Summit: SBI's Nitin Chugh backs 'happy friction' to reduce fraud

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story