Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 361.13 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 29.15% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 361.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 343.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales361.13343.08 5 OPM %29.1827.33 -PBDT116.8889.99 30 PBT97.2273.79 32 NP71.3755.26 29

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

