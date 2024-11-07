Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 361.13 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 29.15% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 361.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 343.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.361.13343.0829.1827.33116.8889.9997.2273.7971.3755.26

