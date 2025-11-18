AstraZeneca partners with Sun Pharma for second SZC brand in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India has announced a second brand partnership with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to promote and distribute Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC) in India.

The agreement aims to accelerate access to SZC, an innovative treatment for hyperkalaemia, across the country.

Hyperkalaemia, a clinically significant condition, disproportionately affects patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure (HF) receiving RAAS inhibitor therapy, which can elevate serum potassium levels. Studies indicate that the condition occurs in up to 50% of CKD patients and 42% of chronic HF patients.

Under the pact, both companies will promote, market, and distribute SZC under different brand namesAstraZeneca as Lokelma and Sun Pharma as Gimliand. AstraZeneca will retain intellectual property rights, marketing authorization, and the import license for the therapy.

This partnership marks a strategic step to expand patient access to SZC in India while leveraging the marketing and distribution networks of both companies. Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country president & MD, AstraZeneca Pharma India said, At AstraZeneca, we aim to transform care with a focus on increasing early screening, diagnosis, and adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy to improve patient outcomes. This partnership with Sun Pharma for SZC reaffirms AstraZeneca's purpose to deliver innovative, life-changing medicines to patients with Hyperkalaemia across India, coupled with building robust pathways to reach patients in need. With this step, we are poised to significantly expand the reach of this vital therapy and help address the disease burden.

Kirti Ganorkar, MD, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said, We are delighted to join hands with AstraZeneca to address the growing challenge of Hyperkalaemia in India. The addition of SZC to our portfolio underscores our unwavering commitment to improving the care of patients with chronic kidney disease. As Indias largest pharmaceutical company and a leader in this therapy area, we remain focused on expanding access to innovative treatments that empower healthcare professionals and enhance the quality of life for patients. AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.