Nifty trades slides below 25,900 level; metal shares decline

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks slipped into modest losses during morning trading, ending a six-day winning streak. Investors turned cautious ahead of a series of key U.S. economic reports expected to influence forecasts for a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. Metal shares decline after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 305.22 points or 0.36% to 84,645.73. The Nifty 50 index lost 115.50 points or 0.44% to 25,898.95.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.76%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,275 shares rose and 2,310 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power were currently trading at Rs 211.10 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.72% as compared with the issue price of Rs 217.

The scrip was listed at 217, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 218.85 and a low of 206.85. On the BSE, over 8.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Physicswallah were currently trading at Rs 145.50 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 33.49% as compared with the issue price of Rs 109.

The stock was listed at Rs 143.10, exhibiting a premium of 31.28% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 162.05 and a low of 143. On the BSE, over 79.10 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.48% to 10,340.20. The index rose 0.01% in the past trading session.

Steel Authority of India (down 2.67%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.56%), Hindustan Zinc (down 2.35%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.05%), Vedanta (down 1.90%), NMDC (down 1.82%), Jindal Steel (down 1.65%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.49%), Tata Steel (down 1.40%) and JSW Steel (down 1.17%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mufin Green Finance declined 1.15%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider fund raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis.

DCX Systems rose 0.20%. The company said that it has, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation added 1.05%. The company has secured a new order worth Rs 1.79 crore from the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Community Micro Irrigation Project.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

