Sixteenth Finance Commission submits its Report for award period from 2026-27 to 2030-31

Sixteenth Finance Commission has submitted its report for the award period from 2026-27 to 2030-31 to the President of India. As per the terms of reference (ToR), the XVIFC was mandated to give its report covering a period of five years commencing on the 1st day of April, 2026 making recommendations on the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Union and the States as well as the allocation between the States of the respective shares of such proceeds, grants-in-aid to States, review arrangements on financing Disaster Management initiatives, etc. Accordingly, during its tenure, the XVIFC analysed the finances of the Union and States in detail and has come up with a report after wide-ranging consultations with the Union Government, State Governments, Local Governments at different tiers, Chairpersons and Members of previous Finance Commissions, academic institutions of eminence, multi-lateral institutions, Advisory Council to the Commission, and other domain experts.
