Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Slides as Valuation Fears and Nvidia Earnings Loom

Wall Street Slides as Valuation Fears and Nvidia Earnings Loom

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks declined sharply amid renewed concerns over high valuations and anticipation of Nvidia's quarterly results. Airline, financial and housing stocks led the sell-off while treasuries regained ground.

The Dow tumbled 557.24 points (1.2%) to 46,590.24, the Nasdaq slid 192.51 points (0.8%) to 22,708.07 and the S&P 500 slumped 61.70 points (0.9%) to 6,672.41.

Wall Street weakened as valuation worries resurfaced ahead of Nvidias quarterly earnings, with the companys stock dropping 1.8%. Investors are anxious that Nvidias results and outlook will determine whether the AI-driven market momentum can continue or if fears of a tech bubble will intensify. Analysts caution that simply meeting expectations wont sufficeNvidia must deliver a strong beat to sustain confidence in the sector.

Meanwhile, U.S. traders focused on delayed economic data following the government shutdown. Construction spending unexpectedly rose in August, while upcoming reports on factory orders, trade balance, and September jobs could shape interest rate expectations before the Feds December meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool currently signals slightly higher odds of rates staying unchanged than of a quarter-point cut.

Airline stocks substantial moved downwards, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3.7% to its lowest closing level in over three months. Financial stocks were significantly weak, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index and the KBW Bank Index tumbling by 3.4% and 2.7%.

Housing stocks was considerably weak, as reflected by the 2.7% slump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Energy, networking and semiconductor stocks also saw notable weakness while some strength emerged among utilities stocks.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5% while South Korea's Kospi shot up by 1.9%. The major European markets all moved to the downside While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2%, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after moving lower over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.5 bps to 4.13%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades slides below 25,900 level; metal shares decline

Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 5.2% in Oct-25,

India demonstrating resilience in face of global instability, says PM

Sixteenth Finance Commission submits its Report for award period from 2026-27 to 2030-31

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of SBI Cards at 'AAA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story