Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 128.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 34.60% to Rs 383.20 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 128.60% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 383.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.66% to Rs 161.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 1295.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales383.20284.70 35 1295.531002.97 29 OPM %12.8921.02 -14.2416.46 - PBDT58.1267.76 -14 218.05190.59 14 PBT54.3663.51 -14 203.11174.33 17 NP39.4817.27 129 161.5199.29 63

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

