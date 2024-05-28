Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 128.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.60% to Rs 383.20 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 128.60% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 383.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.66% to Rs 161.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 1295.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News