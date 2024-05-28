Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 128.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.60% to Rs 383.20 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 128.60% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 383.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.66% to Rs 161.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 1295.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

