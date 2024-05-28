Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 45.31% in the March 2024 quarter



Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 78.27 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech declined 45.31% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 78.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.31% to Rs 35.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 252.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales78.2772.95 7 252.94219.50 15 OPM %15.7429.90 -17.4214.45 - PBDT17.1223.20 -26 54.8233.41 64 PBT15.8721.86 -27 49.6628.91 72 NP11.6121.23 -45 35.0030.89 13

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

