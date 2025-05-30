AstraZeneca Pharma receives marketing approval for Benralizumab in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml Solution for Injection (Brand name: Fasenra) for an additional indication.

Through this approval, Benralizumab is indicated as an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

The receipt of this permission paves way for the marketing of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml Solution for Injection (Brand name: Fasenra) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.

