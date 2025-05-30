Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.15 13 0.600.58 3 OPM %35.2953.33 -48.3351.72 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 0.110.12 -8 PBT0.010.03 -67 0.110.12 -8 NP0.010.01 0 0.080.08 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pasupati Fincap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the March 2025 quarter

United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story