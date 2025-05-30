Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.01% to Rs 25.50 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs declined 66.54% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.01% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.08% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 113.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

25.5038.64113.35156.7112.2011.5710.448.492.113.358.089.001.442.825.637.010.892.664.385.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News