AstraZeneca Pharma soars after Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma surged 10.03% to Rs 8764.05 after the company's standalone net profit rose 47.54% to Rs 58.25 crore, while revenue from operations rose 25.39% to Rs 480.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 78.47 crore in Q4 FY25, up 44.35% year-on-year, and up 86.74% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 22.22% to Rs 412.48 crore in Q4FY25 over Q4FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 94.25 crore (up 180.34% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 66.07 crore (up 13.95% YoY).

The company's net profit surged 88.82% while net sales rose 9.13% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 32.48% to Rs 1,716.29 crore, while net profit fell 28.34% to Rs 115.74 crore. PBT fell 28.78% to Rs 156.36 crore compared to FY24. The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 65.36 crore in FY25, as against Rs 27.87 crore in FY24. Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, country president & managing director of the company, said, "Our company delivered strong growth in Financial Year 2024-25 by launching innovative medicines in India, giving us momentum into 2025 and beyond. We are pleased to share that our company has, for the first time, crossed the INR 1,700 crore mark ($200 million)."