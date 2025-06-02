Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AstraZeneca Pharma soars after Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma soars after Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AstraZeneca Pharma surged 10.03% to Rs 8764.05 after the company's standalone net profit rose 47.54% to Rs 58.25 crore, while revenue from operations rose 25.39% to Rs 480.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 78.47 crore in Q4 FY25, up 44.35% year-on-year, and up 86.74% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 22.22% to Rs 412.48 crore in Q4FY25 over Q4FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 94.25 crore (up 180.34% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 66.07 crore (up 13.95% YoY).

The company's net profit surged 88.82% while net sales rose 9.13% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 32.48% to Rs 1,716.29 crore, while net profit fell 28.34% to Rs 115.74 crore. PBT fell 28.78% to Rs 156.36 crore compared to FY24.

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 65.36 crore in FY25, as against Rs 27.87 crore in FY24.

Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, country president & managing director of the company, said, "Our company delivered strong growth in Financial Year 2024-25 by launching innovative medicines in India, giving us momentum into 2025 and beyond. We are pleased to share that our company has, for the first time, crossed the INR 1,700 crore mark ($200 million)."

The board recommended dividend of Rs 32 per equity share for FY25.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

Real Estate shares rise

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 1.86%

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Spurts 7.28%

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story