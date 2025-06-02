VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

VST Tillers Tractors rose 1.41% to Rs 3,900.45 after the company's total sales surged 40.91% to 3,486 units in May 2025 from 2,474 units sold in May 2024.Sequentially, the company's total sales soared 50.26% in March 2025 from 2,320 units sold in April 2025.
The company's power tiller sales jumped 54.04% to 3,047 units in May 2025 as against 1,978 units sold in May 2024. Tractor sales slipped by 11.49% to 439 units in May 2025, compared to 496 units sold in May 2024.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app