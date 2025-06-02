Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

VST Tillers Tractors rose 1.41% to Rs 3,900.45 after the company's total sales surged 40.91% to 3,486 units in May 2025 from 2,474 units sold in May 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales soared 50.26% in March 2025 from 2,320 units sold in April 2025.

The company's power tiller sales jumped 54.04% to 3,047 units in May 2025 as against 1,978 units sold in May 2024. Tractor sales slipped by 11.49% to 439 units in May 2025, compared to 496 units sold in May 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real Estate shares rise

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 1.86%

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Spurts 7.28%

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story