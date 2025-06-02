Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded 3.2% rise in total auto sales to 180,077 units in May 2025 from 174,551 units sold in May 2024.
While total domestic sales fell by 5.3% YoY to 148,858 units, total exports increased by 79.8YoY to 31,219 units in the month of May 2025.
For the period from April-May of FY 2025-26, the company has registered total sales of 359,868 units, up 5% YoY.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company had reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
The scrip fell 1.27% to currently trade at Rs 12161.35 on the BSE.
