Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded 3.2% rise in total auto sales to 180,077 units in May 2025 from 174,551 units sold in May 2024.

While total domestic sales fell by 5.3% YoY to 148,858 units, total exports increased by 79.8YoY to 31,219 units in the month of May 2025.

For the period from April-May of FY 2025-26, the company has registered total sales of 359,868 units, up 5% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company had reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.27% to currently trade at Rs 12161.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 1.86%

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Spurts 7.28%

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth positive

Cosmo First commences commercial production of new BOPP film line at Waluj

Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 98.95% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story