Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 230.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 203.72% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.603.4910.3817.481.130.420.880.270.660.20

