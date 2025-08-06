SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.080.0287.50-50.000.0700.0700.050

