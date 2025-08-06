Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 29.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 942.87 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 29.89% to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 942.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.942.87960.269.0811.5883.53100.8151.4675.0038.3754.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News