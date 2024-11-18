MFS Intercorp reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

MFS Intercorp reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.060.090-22.220-0.020-0.020-0.02

