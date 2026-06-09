Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy edges higher on fund raising plan

Ather Energy added 1.20% to Rs 1014.35 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday (12 June 2026) to consider a fund-raising proposal through one or more instruments.

The instruments include equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), non-convertible debentures (NCDs), warrants, or other equity-linked securities.

The proposed capital raise may be executed through multiple routes, including a public issue, rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential allotment, private placement, or other permissible methods, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Ather Energy designs and manufactures high-performance electric scooters. The companys current E2W portfolio consists of two distinct product lines, viz., the Ather 450 series and the Ather Rizta, and together, these product lines offer a total of nine variants.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 79.60 crore in Q4 FY26, which is significantly lower as compared with the net loss of Rs 197.80 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Net sales for the period under review were Rs 953.60 crore, up 50.2% YoY.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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