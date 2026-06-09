Ather Energy added 1.20% to Rs 1014.35 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday (12 June 2026) to consider a fund-raising proposal through one or more instruments.

The instruments include equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), non-convertible debentures (NCDs), warrants, or other equity-linked securities.

The proposed capital raise may be executed through multiple routes, including a public issue, rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential allotment, private placement, or other permissible methods, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Ather Energy designs and manufactures high-performance electric scooters. The companys current E2W portfolio consists of two distinct product lines, viz., the Ather 450 series and the Ather Rizta, and together, these product lines offer a total of nine variants.