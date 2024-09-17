Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Triveni Turbine Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd and Prakash Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2024.

Triveni Turbine Ltd crashed 6.25% to Rs 738.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 70491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41234 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 5.15% to Rs 7797.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23506 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 4.66% to Rs 204.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd shed 4.26% to Rs 408.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd slipped 4.24% to Rs 186.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

