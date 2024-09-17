Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 8.33 points or 0.08% at 10705.44 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Hardwyn India Ltd (down 6.32%), Sportking India Ltd (down 5.24%),Global Surfaces Ltd (down 4.83%),Prime Focus Ltd (down 3.98%),BLS International Services Ltd (down 3.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shalimar Paints Ltd (down 3.37%), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (down 3.35%), Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd (down 2.96%), Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (down 2.91%), and Stove Kraft Ltd (down 2.85%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd (up 4.99%), Himatsingka Seide Ltd (up 4.18%), and Olectra Greentech Ltd (up 3.78%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 90.87 or 0.16% at 57196.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.57 points or 0% at 17010.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.21% at 25436.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.59 points or 0.19% at 83147.37.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

