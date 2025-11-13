Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit declines 6.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 316.96 crore

Net profit of Atlanta Electricals declined 6.59% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 316.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.316.96270.2217.2915.5443.1738.7237.6737.1625.1026.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News