Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.59% to Rs 89.81 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 83.59% to Rs 89.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.8148.9220.158.5424.47-4.7713.97-15.0311.71-6.62

