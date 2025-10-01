Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global Surfaces Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and AAA Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2025.

Global Surfaces Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and AAA Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2025.

Atlantaa Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 46.64 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50301 shares in the past one month.

Global Surfaces Ltd surged 18.06% to Rs 101. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4283 shares in the past one month.

RACL Geartech Ltd soared 15.96% to Rs 1240. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13351 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd advanced 15.34% to Rs 992.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4250 shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd spurt 13.27% to Rs 89.73. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5349 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade with major gains; PSU bank shares drop

Hi-Tech Pipes records highest ever sales volumes for Q2 and H1

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wall Street Edges Higher Amid Government Shutdown Concerns; Pharma Stocks Surge

India's manufacturing growth eases in September

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story