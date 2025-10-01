Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes records highest ever sales volumes for Q2 and H1

Hi-Tech Pipes records highest ever sales volumes for Q2 and H1

Oct 01 2025
Hi-Tech Pipes has achieved its highest ever sales volumes for both the second quarter (Q2) and the first half (H1) of the financial year 2025-26.

The Company registered a sales volume of 1,25,218 MT in Q2 FY26, as compared to 1,23,027 MT in Q2 FY25.

Similarly, during H1 FY26, the Company achieved sales of 2,49,245 MT, as against 2,45,182 MT in H1 FY25.

Commenting on Performance, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said: We are delighted to share that Hi-Tech Pipes has delivered its highest ever sales volume in Q2 and H1 FY26. This achievement, despite the extended monsoon season which traditionally impacts demand and logistics, underscores the resilience of our business model and the strength of our market presence. With capacity expansion projects almost nearing the completion stage, we are confident of delivering impressive volume growth in the foreseeable future

Oct 01 2025

