Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun TV Network Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2025.

Sun TV Network Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd soared 12.11% to Rs 4090 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd spiked 7.69% to Rs 562.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17277 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd surged 7.34% to Rs 273.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51297 shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd spurt 6.86% to Rs 688.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68172 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd gained 6.81% to Rs 819.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Edges Higher Amid Government Shutdown Concerns; Pharma Stocks Surge

India's manufacturing growth eases in September

Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story