Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 158.17 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 38.80% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 158.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.50% to Rs 8.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 518.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 504.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

