Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 158.17 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 38.80% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 158.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.50% to Rs 8.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 518.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 504.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales158.17148.70 6 518.26504.60 3 OPM %8.429.58 -7.717.19 - PBDT10.899.91 10 28.7821.28 35 PBT6.465.48 18 10.715.78 85 NP5.333.84 39 8.984.00 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Atul Auto invests Rs 19.99 cr in Atul Greentech's rights issue

Atul Auto sales decline marginally in Mar'24

Atul consolidated net profit declines 37.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Atul Auto invests Rs 20 cr in subsidiary via right issue

Dr. Atul jain: Best Hair Transplant Specialist in India

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Go Fashion (India) enters into franchise agreement with Apparel Group

Sensex gains 253 pts; Nifty ends above 22,450; broader mkt rallies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story