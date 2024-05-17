Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Fashion (India) enters into franchise agreement with Apparel Group

Go Fashion (India) enters into franchise agreement with Apparel Group

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Go Fashion (India) has entered into a Franchise Agreement with Apparel Group for Franchise rights for 'Go Colors' brand in UAE and Saudi Arabia for 5 years until 14 May 2029. The Franchise rights will be subject to the terms and conditions mentioned in the Franchise Agreement dated 14 May 2024.

This partnership marks a significant step towards expanding the Go Colors brand throughout the GCC countries, starting with launching 13 new stores across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

