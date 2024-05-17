Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 17.17% to Rs 3879.65 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 40.33% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.17% to Rs 3879.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4683.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.69% to Rs 225.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 966.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.84% to Rs 16981.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21451.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3879.654683.94 -17 16981.3121451.54 -21 OPM %4.973.94 -3.026.86 - PBDT169.45162.92 4 493.951391.79 -65 PBT104.99103.58 1 260.851179.67 -78 NP95.24159.60 -40 225.28966.31 -77

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

