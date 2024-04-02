Atul Auto sales decline marginally in Mar'24

Atul Auto said that its total sales shed 0.82% in March 2024 to 3,128 units as against 3,154 units sold in March 2023.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales jumped 36% as compared with 2,300 units sold in February 2024.

On full year basis, the companys overall auto sales grew 1.92% to 26,039 units in FY24 as against 25,549 units recorded in FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

The company's consolidated net profit grew by 31.9% to Rs 5.08 crore on 15.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 151.37crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 1.59% to Rs 510.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News