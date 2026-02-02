Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto spurts on reporting 30% YoY increase in January'25 sales

Atul Auto spurts on reporting 30% YoY increase in January'25 sales

Image
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Atul Auto soared 5.26% to Rs 415.30 after the company reported a 30.09% rise in total sales to 3,606 units in January 2026 as against 2,772 units sold in January 2025.

The companys domestic sales increased 23.72% to 2,942 units in January 2026, compared to 2,378 units posted in January 2025.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 69.5% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bartronics India gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agarwal Industrial Corp gains on bagging Rs 219-cr order from BPCL

Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story