Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

Shares of Sammaan Capital are ban from F&O trading on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Earnings to Watch:

Huyundai Motor India, PB Fintech, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB), Campus Activewear, Corona Remedies, Bajaj Housing Finance, Aether Energy, Aarti Industries, Akzo Nobel, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Orectra Greentech, Railtel Corporation of India, Tata Chemicals

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks will be in focus as companies will declare their auto sales numbers

Hero Motocorps total sales jumped 26% to 5,57,871 units in January 2026 compared with 442,873 units in January 2025.

Latent View reported a 19.68% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 501.42 crore on 22.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2780.09 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.