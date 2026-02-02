Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, United Foodbrands Ltd, Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd and Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2026.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 17.88% to Rs 40.81 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16624 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd spiked 13.24% to Rs 135.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5797 shares in the past one month. United Foodbrands Ltd soared 13.00% to Rs 245.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5029 shares in the past one month. Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd advanced 12.15% to Rs 107.88. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1192 shares in the past one month.