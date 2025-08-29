ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

ATV Projects India jumped 2.57% to Rs 39.10 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) & term sheet with Shri Vrinda Infracon for the development of its unutilised land at ATV Nagar in Mathura.

As per regulatory disclosures, there is no shareholding in Shri Vrinda Infracon by ATV Projects India, and the agreement does not include any special rights such as the appointment of directors, first right of share subscription, or restrictions on changes in capital structure. The parties are not related to the promoter group, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

There is no issuance of shares involved under this agreement, nor are there any board nominations or potential conflicts of interest disclosed. Details regarding the development agreement will be shared with the stock exchange upon execution. As of now, there are no amendments or terminations associated with the agreement.