Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vipul Organics rose 1.21% to Rs 205.20 after the company announced that Crisil has assigned ratings to its bank loan facilities worth Rs 72 crore.

The rating agency has given a BB+/Stable rating for the companys long-term facilities and an A4+ rating for its short-term borrowings, as per a letter dated 28 August 2025.

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. It manufactures pigments, dyestuffs, lake colours and pigment intermediaries/fast salts.

In Q1 FY26, Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 1.26 crore, while revenue slipped 1.2% to Rs 37.59 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story