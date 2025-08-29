Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Vipul Organics rose 1.21% to Rs 205.20 after the company announced that Crisil has assigned ratings to its bank loan facilities worth Rs 72 crore.

The rating agency has given a BB+/Stable rating for the companys long-term facilities and an A4+ rating for its short-term borrowings, as per a letter dated 28 August 2025.

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. It manufactures pigments, dyestuffs, lake colours and pigment intermediaries/fast salts.

In Q1 FY26, Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 1.26 crore, while revenue slipped 1.2% to Rs 37.59 crore.

