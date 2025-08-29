Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Omaxe surged 9.44% to Rs 92.37 after the board of directors of the company's wholly owned step down subsidiary, Bhanu Infrabuild Private Limited approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 19 crore on private placement basis.

The companys subsidiary will allot 1,900 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, guaranteed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount Rs 19 crore on a private placement basis, to the OCM India Opportunities XII Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) - Scheme.

Omaxe is in the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial, and retail purposes with a presence across 31 cities in 8 states of India. The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 185.75 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 147.44 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 17.4% YoY to Rs 282.24 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

